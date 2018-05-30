BROOKVILLE — Who will be selected as the favorite baby in Jefferson County this year? Everyone attending the 2018 Jefferson County Fair will have an opportunity to vote for the baby of their choice.
The winner will be determined by the highest total money deposited in each baby’s box. All money collected will be donated to Penn Highlands DuBois NICU.
The winner will be announced at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Prizes are $75, first place; $50, second; and $25, third.
Entries are now being accepted for the contest, which will be held in the tan expo building throughout the fair.
All babies entered in the contest must be born between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018 and be a resident of Jefferson County.
Photos must be 8 x 10 and include the baby’s name, date of birth, parents’ names, address and phone number. For protection of the baby, only first and middle names will be posted.
Entries can be mailed to Lorie Park, 818 Greeley Road, Brookville, PA 15825. These must be received by Saturday, July 14. Photos can also be submitted on Sunday, July 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the general exhibit building.
Baby pictures can be picked up Sunday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the exhibit building.
