October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and it is especially important to share the message that families grieve and live with their losses every day. To mark the month, there will be a time of remembrance at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Central Resource Center, 204 Hospital Ave., DuBois, next to Penn Highlands DuBois West. At the event, parents will be provided biodegradable balloons upon which they can write a message, and following a time of prayer and reflection, the balloons will be released. Shown is one of the balloons as someone writes on it.