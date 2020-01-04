BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a homecoming, literally, for a few members of the Clarion University wrestling team Tuesday night.
The Golden Eagles are part of the schedule at Brookville Area High School, following a junior high and varsity matchup between Brookville and Curwensville. They’ll face Mid-Atlantic Conference foe Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
The junior high match begins at 4:30 p.m. with the varsity following. The Golden Eagles should be hitting the mat at around 7 p.m.
It’ll be a homecoming, literally, for Brookville graduate Keith Ferraro who coaches the Golden Eagles with four Brookville graduates on his roster — current starters Brock Zacherl and Taylor Ortz along with Caleb Hetrick and Gavin Park.
Ferraro can’t wait to get back at matside at his alma mater where he last served as an assistant under current head coach Dave Klepfer before landing at Clarion.
“Obviously, there’s a pipeline from Brookville that we’re proud of and we’re not at all ashamed that there’s always been a lot of Brookville guys since I got the job here, and all along thought it would be pretty special for some of those guys to wrestle in their home gym,” Ferraro said.
“We had a couple near misses with scheduling in the past where we would tentatively schedule a dual that fell through. A couple teams didn’t want to wrestle us that had initially scheduled us and they just happen to be the dates that we were scheduling at Brookville, so everything had fallen through up to this point. And then this year we had an opportunity to wrestle a MAC school and an on a date that we had a conflict over here with our facility and I said this is perfect.”
The most recent Raiders grads can’t wait. Zacherl, Ortz and Park all won state titles their senior seasons in 2014, 2016 and 2017.
“I’m excited,” said Zacherl, in his final year at CUP. “I really haven’t been in there as much as I should have been. I show every once in a while, and I’ve seen that (state title) poster in the lobby and seeing Gavin and Tate up there too ... it’s really special to me and it’s part of the reason why I love staying so close and being part of the program at Clarion.”
Zacherl is 10-3 at 149 pounds, recently getting to the 100-win mark with the Golden Eagles in their trip to the Cliff Keen Duals in Las Vegas in December. He’s 102-16 going into Tuesday.
In the latest intermat national rankings, Zacherl is 11th.
Zacherl and Ortz are both coming off injury-shortened seasons last year and Ortz is off to a 2-4 start at 141 pounds.
Both Hetrick and Park aren’t likely to start for the Golden Eagles. Park hasn’t wrestled yet, also working through recovery from a shoulder injury, while Hetrick is 0-1 at 157.
The Golden Eagles are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the MAC, their last match a big win at home against Lock Haven on Dec. 21.
Southern Illinois is 1-4 and it’ll start Tuesday with a match at 11 a.m. against Kent State before continuing east to Brookville.
The lone common foe so far is Purdue, which beat Southern Illinois 36-9 on Dec. 21. The Boilermakers beat the Golden Eagles 34-6 Nov. 24.