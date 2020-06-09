BROOKVILLE — Looking ahead to the opening of this year’s school year, Superintendent Erich May said he is looking at guidelines from the national Superintendents Association.
The Association said the reopening of schools should be a local or regional decision, determined by each school district based on health and safety recommendations by the CDC, May said.
“I think that is a good idea here in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I don’t think Jefferson County should have to go the way of Philadelphia, for instance. Their experience of COVID has been very different than our experience.”
He said the Superintendents Association asserts that “each school district should be permitted to determine the timing and configuration of its schools. I really hope we are back in the buildings with all of our kids in the fall.”
Reading from the Association’s resolution, he said, “Schools serve as a lifeline for children who can’t access health services outside school. Schools are uniquely positioned to help children and youth acquire lifelong health-promoting skills and behavior. For these reasons and many more we hope to be back in business in the fall.”
May said the district has been planning for three scenarios regarding the reopening of the schools.
The first would be to have all students returning to the classrooms. “Everyone comes to school and we would modify operations to reduce exposure and isolate those who might be ill,” he said.
The second scenario could be decided, he said, “if we have to cut the student body down a bit to allow for serious social distancing. We might only fit half the students in any given classroom. That would be a hybrid model that would involve half the students being at home while the other half are in the classroom.” To achieve the 180 days of school, in the hybrid model a student would be getting instruction at home one week and in the classroom the next.
The third, and “worst case scenario, would be that we have to close. But we won’t be closing again without continuing to offer instruction,” May said. “With the resources we’ve been able to purchase through CARES funding, we will be able to continue instruction whether students are in the building or not.”
May said the district has been “tasked by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to put together a health and safety plan that would be tailored to the immediate needs of our district and flexible enough to adapt to changing conditions.”
He said “we need to insure that our families feel a high level of confidence in terms of our approach. To develop this plan, we will survey our school community families to learn, for example, what percentage of our families would feel comfortable in sending kids to school in phase green versus phase yellow.”
He hopes to have the health and safety plan approved by the board in July.
At this time the district has received no guidelines regarding the use of masks, the number of students in classrooms and other health and safety matters. “We are hoping to get some assistance in developing templates for a health and safety plan,” he said.
May said teachers have been training for hybrid teaching and are currently putting lessons for grades K-12 into a learning management system, so they can be accessed wherever students are.
To assist students, the district used the one-time CARES grant ($300,000) to purchase 825 Chrome books and 350 Chrome tablets, along with chargers and covers. The CARES grant, from the federal government, could be used only for COVID-related materials.
“I am confident this school district will be ready to meet the challenge of an unpredictable school year in the fall,” May said.