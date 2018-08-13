While high school football teams went through heat acclimation last week, Monday marked the official first day of fall practices for all high school sports.
Some area teams welcomed back veteran coaches as they got back to work, while others in a multitude of sports saw new coaches open their tenures Monday.
No matter who was in charge, the goal of working towards a successful season had to be the same in every opening practice no matter the sport. Time will tell who ultimately finds and enjoys that success more than others.
Some of the area golf teams open the season later this week, while others get started next week, along with the girls tennis squads.
The high school football season kicks off next weekend (Aug. 24), while some volleyball, soccer and cross country get into action the following weekend (Sept. 1).
Every area team will be in the full swing of things come the first week of September.
