Jeffersonian Democrat
August 28, 1919
John McMurray, Editor
- Wm. Colhepp’s harness and shoe shop looks fine since he had a new coat of paint put on the front.
- The Baptist congregation is feeling wonderfully pleased now that the mortgage on their handsome parsonage on Water street is all paid off.
- Most of the stores in Brookville will be closed Labor Day, on account of the celebration by the labor organizations of the town.
- The labor organizations of Brookville extend an invitation to all the people of Brookville to participate in the second annual Labor Day rally to be held Monday, September 1.
- The Corsica and Union township vocational school will open about September 15 under the supervision of Thomas P. North, supervisor of agriculture. The school will be maintained by Corsica borough and Union township, cooperating with the Bureau of Education in Harrisburg. Four-year courses will be given in agriculture, homemaking, and academic work, supplemented with vocational work.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 24. 1944
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- A full day of entertainment featured by the dedication of new honor roll boards and a program of games in the evening with baseball games scheduled in the morning and afternoon has been planned by the Summerville Fire Department for Labor Day.
- Brookville Public Schools will open for the 1944-45 term at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning with a full staff of teachers.
- Two well-known natives of Jefferson County were honored by their comrades of World War I during the 26th annual convention of the American Legion, Department of Pennsylvania, in Harrisburg last week. Honored were Gerald G. Allen, formerly of Allens Mills, a graduate of Brookville high school with the class of 1914, and Joseph S. McCracken, a graduate with the class of 1912.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 28, 1969
James W. MacMurray, Editor
The County Commissioners voted at their meeting Tuesday to apply for a contract with the State Department of Community Affairs for the second installment of $40,000 for the Code Enforcement program.
The Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational-Technical School opened Tuesday on an almost jubilant note, as students and teachers undertake a type of school new to this area.
Brookville Chapter American Red Cross has been allocated a quota of $1,336 in a nationwide campaign to raise fifteen million dollars for victims of Hurricane Camille.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 1, 1994
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Borough of Brookville could benefit from an estimated $3.2 million in bridge and highway improvements if the present state highway plan is approved.
- Neither the rain, coal or lack of steel will stop the construction of Jefferson County’s new 911/Emergency Management Center.
- Teachers in the Brookville School District held an in-service day on Monday to learn more about Outcome Based Education (OBE) and what it could mean for their schools.