Jeffersonian Democrat
August 18, 1921
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Schools in Brookville and most of the other districts of Jefferson County will open the 1921-22 term on Monday.
- Sylvester Truman on Tuesday became acting postmaster of Brookville when vice-postmaster Norman D. Matson resigned. The appointment of Mr. Truman was announced last Friday when he received a telegram from the Postoffice Department to that effect.
- The first steps toward a Stanton Grange organization were taken last Friday evening when Dr. J. G. Bethune, State Grange department, addressed a meeting on “Merits and Benefits of the Grange.”
- Town Council Monday evening opened bids for paving Franklin avenue and Walnut street, but took no action.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 15, 1946
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Harold C. Shannon, well known Brookville attorney, will leave Brookville next Sunday for New York where on Monday he will report to the port of embarkment for transportation to Germany, where as a civilian employee of the War Department he will handle legal matters in the American Zone of Occupation as a legal specialist.
- More than 1500 employees and their families and friends of the Pittsburg and Shawmut railroad enjoyed the resumption of the annual picnic Sunday.
- Hasson S. Rockey, high school principal in the Brookville school for the past year, was elected to the position of supervising principal, succeeding John E. Biery, whose resignation was accepted at the regular meeting of the Board of Education Monday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 12, 1971
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The remodeling of the front of the Baptist Church is presently underway. The church has been undergoing remodeling most of the summer with the addition to the back of the church almost complete.
- The Brookville Area Softball League All-Star First Team will play the All-Star Second Team in a special benefit game Saturday night for Ivan “Cud” Mumford.
- After completing eight years as pastor of the Brookville Free Methodist Church, Rev. A. C. Spencer and wife will retire to their home in Franklin.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 15, 1996
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The devastating flood of July 19 may also have wreaked havoc on the county’s finances.
- Three area school districts are involved in what Pennsylvania Auditor General Barbara Hafer calls “extremely sensitive.” Area districts included in this practice are Clarion-Limestone, Punxsutawney and DuBois.
- A handful of unity group members gathered outside the Jefferson County Courthouse Sunday to rededicate the courthouse steps.