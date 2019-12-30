Jeffersonian Democrat
January 1, 1920
John McMurray, Editor
- Reynoldsville is to have a new silk mill. Max Mautner, of New York, president of Embe Silk Works, was in Reynoldsville last week, and closed a deal for Reynoldsville Woolen Company’s plant, now occupied by the Reynoldsville Car Works.
- Dr. Walter Dick, who has been practicing in Brookville since his return from service with the U. S. Army in France and Germany, has been appointed physician for the Allegheny River Mining Company, with headquarters at Cadogan.
- John L. Shields has been appointed census enumerator for the first district of Brookville, and Joseph A. McCracken for the second district.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 4, 1945
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- By destroying two jet-propelled planes on a Nazi airfield, 1st Lt. Jack McFadden, Brookville, Mustang pilot, ran his string to three victories.
- This year the general theme for Universal Week of Prayer is “Pray — Thy Kingdom Come” and is most appropriate for these confusing times.
- Full scale construction of power lines in Jefferson and surrounding counties will be started as soon as labor and material can be obtained.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 1, 1970
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- Citing the overwhelming generosity of the community in responding to the plea for Christmas toys and clothing for the needy, the Child Welfare service has written an all-encompassing thank-you. Gifts valued at $2,400 were contributed.
- Alton Reitz, long-time member of the Brookville Area School Board, was elected president of the Jefferson County School Board at its meeting held at the Vocational-Technical School Monday night.
- Borough Council formally approved the budget for 1970 calling for a total tax levy of 30.5 mills, with estimated receipts of $218,300, expenditures of $205,265.92 and a surplus of $13,034.08.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 5, 1995
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The competition squad of the Brookville cheerleaders will be traveling to Disney World in Florida for the National Cheerleading Championship on March 30 through April 3.
- Crime is on the rise in Brookville Borough. The 1994 Crime Report submitted by Chief Donald Siple showed an increase in violent crime in the county seat.
- Brookville Mayor Donald Wilson cast a tie-breaking vote Tuesday that broke up a traffic jam. The suspension of the weight limit on Evans Street will allow several industries on Brookville’s east end to continue to use the street as an access route.