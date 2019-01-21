Jeffersonian Democrat
January 23, 1919
John McMurray, Editor
- Our local coal operators say the bottom has dropped out of the business. During the war things were going fine with them, but now there is nothing doing.
- The Brookville wagon company is quitting business because it can no longer be carried on at a profit.
- While out fox hunting last Friday Fred Shobert, of near Kirkman, stumbled on a black bear which showed fight. Shobert had nothing with him but a shotgun and after firing six times brought Mr. Bruin down. It is the biggest black bear ever killed in this section, weighing 500 pounds.
- The one hundredth birthday of perhaps the oldest man in this section of the state, Isaiah Cochell, was celebrated at the home of his son, M. H. Cochell on January 1.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 27, 1944.
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- A total of 1927 people viewed the 1943-44 Bowdish display up to Monday night of this week, Charles A. Bowdish, its creator, stated Tuesday.
- The Richardsville observation post observers and chief observer have received official Army Air Force recognition for devotion to duty in the Aircraft Warning Service in the form of attractive awards.
- The tax rates in Brookville borough will remain unchanged for 1944 according to a tentative budget prepared by council’s finance committee and now on exhibiition at the borough office in the municipal building.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 23, 1969
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- L. A. Leathers Company, the oldest automobile dealer in Brookville, is going out of business.
- The 33rd Annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-15 at the Brookville Area High School Gymnasium.
- A sure sign of changing seasons was recorded along Main Street Tuesday. A large truck unloaded a shipment of lawn mowers and extension ladders at the Brookville Hardware. When lawn mowers come, can spring be far behind?
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 18, 1993
Randy Bartley, Editor
- It’s back to the drawing board for Jefferson County’s new 9-1-1 emergency management center.
- Pennsylvania has already received the average amount of snowfall for the entire winter with two months of winter weather remaining. All of that snow may lead up to another problem — flooding.
- An elderly couple were stuck in their house near Brookville for eight days until the National Guard cleared the half-mile lane leading to their farm on Saturday.
- Three Eldred Township residents were found guilty of non-compliance with the township’s mandatory water tap ordinance Tuesday in a summary hearing.
