Jeffersonian Democrat
March 24, 1921
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Emmett E. Bailey came over from Oil City last week with tentative designs for remodeling the Commercial Hotel to suit the needs of the Brookville Title & Trust Co.
- Constable S. R. Milliron last week chased a nest of gamblers out of his jurisdiction with neatness and despatch.
- The School Department of the Jefferson County Agricultural Association has issued the premium list for prizes which will be given on County Country Life Day at the Brookville fair in September.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 14, 1946
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Two hundred and eighteen additional discharges of men and women from the armed forces have been filed in the courthouse. This brings the total to date to 1424.
- After a lapse of several years, the lapse resulting from the absence at war of Al Means, originator of the affair, the Y.M.C.A. basketball tournament again got underway in the Y gym last Monday evening with 32 teams entered.
- Robert E. Donnor presented his resignation as a member of the Board of Borough Auditors and also as a member of the Board of Police Commissioners to town council.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 18, 1971
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Brookville Borough finds itself in the uncomfortable position of fending off the Commonwealth while awaiting a more propitious moment for expanding our sewage treatment to a secondary operation.
- The 35th Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament gets underway Monday with a field of 15 teams.
- Christine Park has been named winner of the first prize in the essay contest sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary in grade nine of Brookville Area High School.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 14, 1996
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Monday night the Brookville Area School Board of Directors scuttled the district’s Strategic Plan but launched an immediate salvage operation.
- Despite being on the fast track, it may not be until the opening of school in 1997 before the Brookville Area School District will be able to use planned new additions.
The Brookville Borough Council met to open bids for the food pantry project and a new one-ton pickup Tuesday night.