Jeffersonian Democrat
March 17, 1921
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• During the week of March 28 the Child Welfare Circle will give everyone an opportunity to contribute books to be used for the library in the Brookville schools.
• Philip F. Trippe, Youngstown, O., has sent $2.50 to the Brookville Hospital with which to purchase a picture for the institution, in memory of Jefferson County friends who have died.
• Road drags have been in use about the boro this week, with a marked improvement to dirt streets.
• Sigel’s ancient establishment, “the Truman store,” again has the old family name above it.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 7, 1946
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• The Right Rev. Monseigneur Francis J. Wagner, outstanding pastor of the Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic’s parishes for the past 38 years, died on Wednesday morning in his car two miles out of Brookville following a heart attack which had occurred a short time before.
• Thirty-two baseball teams are entered in the Northwestern Pennsylvania Basketball Tournment which started Monday evening.
• Eight boys in the 18-25 year old group who comprise one of the last three groups of boys to be inducted into the armed forces from Jefferson County were sworn into service at Pittsburgh recently.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 11, 1971
James W. MacMurray, editor
• Members of the Redbank Creek Watershed Association, though not too numerous as yet, are most anxious to get a permanent organization established and proceed with the work of cleaning up the creek and its tributaries.
• Annual pageant to select a Laurel Queen to reign over Laurel Week festivities will be held on Saturday, May 1 in the Brookville Area High School Auditorium.
• No one was injured but damage was estimated at $5,000 when a truck loaded with ice cream collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Routes 322 and 310 east of Emerickville.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 14, 1996
Randy Bartley, Editor
• Jefferson County formally joined in the appeal of the Eagle Environmental “Happy Landing” landfill Tuesday.
• Rep. Sam Smith has declared war on the Department of Environmental Protection.
• “This (The Music Man) has been a favorite of Mark’s (Heckman) and mine for a long time, musical director R. James Dietrich said of the choosing of “The Music Man” as this year’s high school musical production. “We took a loot at who was going to be available. This show needs a lot of boys, and we figured we’d have enough come out to do the show this year. There are a good variety of (song) numbers and you can use a lot of kids.”