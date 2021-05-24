Jeffersonian Democrat
June 2, 1921
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• A. H. Reitz lost his store at Ohl and the adjoining residence by fire last Thursday morning.
• Governor Sproul gave the Brookville Hospital a terrific wallop last Saturday when he disposed of miscellaneous appropriation bills left in his hands by the recent Legislature, cutting the local institution’s funding from $8,000 to $6,000.
• Memorial Day at Hazen opened with exercises at the cemetery at 10 a.m. The Hazen band played a selection preliminary to decoration of the graves.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 23, 1946
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• George A. Getty, president of the Brookville Bank and Trust Company, named the outstanding citizen for 1956, received the Distinguised Service certificate of the American Legion Thursday evening.
• Eighty-first annual observance of Memorial Day will be held Sunday, May 26 in the Brookville Presbyterian Church and on Thursday, May 30, at the Brookville cemetery.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 27, 1971
James W. MacMurray, editor
• “All Things Must Pass” will be the theme of the 85th annual commencement at Brookville Area High School. Valedictorian Ted Harriger will speak on “Fit for Every Change and Chance” and salutatorian Francis Barilar will speak on “To Every Thing There Is a Season.”
• Meade Chapel United Methodist Church will be the scene of a centennial observance on Sunday, May 30, with special services scheduled in forenoon, afternoon and evening.
• Wearing boxing gloves can make playing basketball quite difficult, but this is what happened Tuesday night when the Brookville YMCA sponsored a special faculty game.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 30, 1996
Randy Bartley, Editor
• The numbers are in and they may add up to a 911 surcharge for the municipalities relying on the county service.
• The first round in the legal battle over the Eagle landfill has gone to Washington Township.
• An overflow crowd met in the large courtroom of the Jefferson County Courthouse to observe Memorial Day Monday.
The Jefferson County Commissioners have received no correspondence from the Ku Klux Klan requesting permission to hold a rally on the Courthouse steps.