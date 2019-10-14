Jeffersonian Democrat
October 16, 1919
John McMurray, Editor
- Friday night of this week the swimming pool at the Y.M.C.A. will be in use by men and their wives.
- The annual barrel packing of the Mary Braden Home Missionary Society will be at the home of Mrs. J. S. Canning Thursday evening.
- Fifteen men, mostly from Oil City, were arrested on Sunday, September 28, at President and Henry’s Bend along the Allegheny River, for violation of the Sunday fishing law. Thirteen of them appeared before an alderman the following Monday and each paid $26.15 for their indulgence in the sport of fishing on Sunday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
October 19. 1944
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Miss Ruth Clark, formerly of Brookville, has written the lyrics for a radio program which was recently broadcast in Hollywood. The name of the play was “Somebody Trumped My Ace”.
- Organization of captains and workers for conducting the 1944 United War Fund and Boy Scouts campaign in Brookville is rapidly nearing completion.
- Alleged to have exceeded the limits to which he could go under the law in the collection of delinquent school taxes in Brookville, George T. Jamison, of Harrisburg, now faces charges of extortion in connection with his activities.
Jeffersonian Democrat
October 16, 1969
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- The Brookville Area Businessmen’s Association is faced with the task of replacing all of the Christmas decorations which have traditionally livened Main Street during the holiday season.
- The Miss Teenage Brookville Pageant to be held Saturday evening will be a contest among nine beautiful young ladies, all of whom have survived first-round pageants for the opportunity to compete here.
- Six Brookville youngsters will be traveling to Indiana Saturday morning to compete in Zone Competition of the National Punt, Pass and Kick contest.
Jeffersonian Democrat
October 20, 1994
Randy Bartley, Editor
- One member of the Brookville Area School Board of Directors is asking questions. Another feels betrayed. And a third believes the board was sold a bill of goods. The questions centered around a new maximum cost projection for the new elementary school.
- Jefferson County may become host to a dump it doesn’t want and can’t use.
- Tuesday night the Brookville Borough Council found something it liked about the Community Development Block Grant program – a new consultant.