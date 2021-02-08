Jeffersonian Democrat
February 10, 1921
John McMurray, Editor
- Howard Guth left Sunday of this week for Lancaster to take a post graduate course in watch repairing.
- The schools were closed on Monday on account of the water supply being shut off.
- John J. Nyland, clothing inspector for the government, is home on a short vacation.
- George R. Fawcett arrived in Brookville last Saturday night after an absence of five years spent principally in Wyoming and Colorado where he took up 520 acres of government land. In the spring he expects to return west.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 7, 1946
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Fire, presumably from an overheated stove, completely destroyed the building housing the Church of God at Knoxdale and the apartment overhead.
- Residents of Brookville have thus far contributed three tons of old clothing for the people of war-torn Europe.
- Harry F. Aiken, 52-year-old veteran post office employee on Friday took charge as Acting Postmaster of Brookville post office.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 11, 1971
James W. MacMurray, editor
- One former resident lost his home in the earthquake which hit southern California and numerous other local families felt the tremors. Thomas Belfiore of Selma, Calif., brother of Dominic Belfiore, lost his home when the earthquake hit. He miraculously escaped uninjured.
- Despite extended inspections in the boiler room of the Jefferson County –DuBois Area Vocational Technical School by a bevy of experts, no one has yet determined the cause of the fire that put the heating equipment of the school out of commission on Saturday night.
- Jefferson Manor provided 3,607 more days of care for guests during 1970 than in the previous year.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 15, 1996
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Eagle Environmental has apparently won its struggle to obtain a permit to operate a municipal landfill in Jefferson County.
- The Brookville Area School Board of Directors have a chance to make history Monday night. If the board votes on three of the items on its agenda, it could become one of the most productive in the district’s history.
- The Jefferson County commissioners are spending a lot of money to save money. Tuesday the board voted unanimously to purchase Jefferson Place.