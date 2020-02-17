Jeffersonian Democrat
February 19, 1920
John McMurray, Editor
- In digging down to find a leak in the water line on Main street Monday, the ground was found to be frozen to a depth of almost four feet.
- The physicians of Brookville report a great deal of sickness in the community at the present time.
- A fire at Summerville Tuesday night of this week totally destroyed a dwelling belonging to R. B. McDowell. The loss was partially covered by insurance.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 22, 1945
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- “A Fire Truck in 1945” has been selected as the slogan for a financial drive to open soon in Summerville.
- With threat of a rabies epidemic developing in the Brockway section, an intensive drive for dog law enforcement will start throughout the territory March 1.
- Publication this week of a notice to file application for registration under the Fictitious Name Act revealed the passing of ownership of Means Brothers clothing store on Main street into the hands of William T. Means, who has become sole owner, having purchased the interest of his two sisters in the business.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 19, 1970
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- James O. Harding, longtime resident of Rose Township, is one of three Pennsylvanians honored by the Agriculture Stabilzation and Conservation Service for years of service to the organization.
- Brookville Area High School will present “Oliver,” a play by Lionel Bart based on Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” on March 5, 6 and 7. The cast is now in rehearsal.
- Records from the Chief County Assessor’s office indicate that 36.3 percent of the property within the Borough of Brookville is not taxed.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 23, 1995
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Jefferson County officials anticipate moving into the 911/Emergency Management building in the very near future.
- Indecision gripped the Brookville Area School Board of Directors Monday night forcing the board to schedule another special meeting. Unable to agree on a building project, the validity of a feasibility study or the employment of an independent consultant, the board opted to meet again.
The “best thing to come down the pike” may prove to be a “double-edged sword” for Jefferson County. Jefferson Place is the answer to the county’s need for additional office space, but the question remains, at what price?