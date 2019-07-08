Jeffersonian Democrat
July 10, 1919
John McMurray, Editor
- Two airplanes went over Brookville side by side Wednesday morning, going east.
- Miss Ada Black is moving into her new dressmaking parlors, third floor of the Matson building.
- F. E. Knapp, photographer, is moving this week into his new studio in the Matson building.
- Work is to be commended immediately on the erection of the new building on Main street, which will be occupied by the Baker-Buick company as a garage.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 13, 1944
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Walter Sterling, court crier for Jefferson county, observed his 85th birthday anniversary. He received his appointment from Judge Jesse C. Long.
- Col. A. J. Mackenzie, commanding officer of the 395th infantry at Camp Barkley, Tex., sent a letter of commendation to the members of his regiment in which he praised them for the job they had been doing. Among those in the outfit were Pfc. Harold N. Swarts and Robert Sheldon.
- Cadmus Z. Gordon, jr., spent a week in Brookville with his mother, Mrs. C. Z. Gordon, and other relatives. He had just returned from Juneau, Alaska, where he was director in charge of the USO.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 10, 1969
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- Five hundred Brissley Locust have been obtained by the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District, as an aid in stabilizing the soil and preventing run-off water.
- Thirty-five Boy Scouts from the Bucktail Council, including seven Boy Scouts from Brookville, departed Tuesday morning from Clearfield for the 7th National Boy Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park, Idaho.
- Today is moving day for the small band of workers who have been the backbone of the Jefferson County–DuBois Area Vocational Technical School for the past three years.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 14, 1994
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Brookville Borough has been engaged in illegal dumping activities at a closed municipal dump.
- The illegal dump site in the Brookville Borough is not the only one in Jefferson County. The county’s Solid Waste Authority is aware of almost 40 illegal dumps in the county.
- With new and exciting events blended with traditional favorites, the 1994 Jefferson County Fair will open Sunday at Jefferson County Park.
- The Brookville Board of Directors resolved the continuing debate surrounding the baseball infield Monday night by voting 8-0 to build a dirt infield.