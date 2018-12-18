Jeffersonian Democrat
December 19, 1918
John McMurray, Editor
- The roads are now bad everywhere. The wet weather has done it. Automobiles are keeping in the garage.
- Two airplanes went over Brookville Tuesday of this week.
- In the game of basketball last Friday evening on the Brookville floor between DuBois and Brookville, DuBois won by a score of 30 to 22.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 23, 1943
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- If plans now under consideration work out to a successful conclusion, Brookville will have an ice skating pond in the very near future. Not since the old mill dam at the White street bridge was removed has satisfactory place been available in the center of town. Officials of the Brookville Park Board and Sylvania Electric Products, Inc., are considering plans which bring to the ice skating enthusiasts of this town a larger skating pond and the possibility of two or three hard surface tennis courts. Location would be the local park grounds.
- Brookville public schools closed for the Christmas holiday vacation on Tuesday, two days ahead of schedule. The action was taken as a precaution against the spread of influenza in this community.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 19, 1968
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- Taxes in Brookville Borough will increase two mills according to action taken by Borough Council in sessions Tuesday evening.
- Heralding the birth of the Saviour of the world over nineteen hundred years ago, churches of Brookville and vicinity have scheduled solemn religious observances during the week of Christmas.
- Corsica residents are most please with that community’s new municipal water system. Eighty residents have been connected to the new system so far.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 22, 1993
Randy Bartley, Editor
- A controversial soil enhancement procedure has gained the approval of the Department of Environmental Resources.
- The Jefferson County Commissioners took their meeting on the road Wednesday night, to the Sykesville Fire Hall. About 23 people watched as commissioners Lou Inzana, Don Hilliard and Paul McMillen set salary guidelines for 1994 — and found that an old court case won’t go away.
