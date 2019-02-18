Jeffersonian Democrat
February 20, 1919
John McMurray, Editor
- The Brookville Manufacturing Co. (Brookville Wagon Co.) has sold its property on Water street to the Jefferson County Real Estate Company.
- Rev. J. M. Miller has returned from Cherry Tree, where he has been engaged in revival work the past two weeks.
- Lester Reitz has been discharged from army service at Camp Lee and is now at home.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 24, 1944
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- The financial report of Brookville, as compiled by the borough auditors, appears this week with the general statement showing liabilities exceeding assets by $342.21.
- Thirty-six teams, made up of two workers each, secured cash and pledges amounting to $21,706 in a Post-War Planning Campaign now underway in the Brookville Presbyterian Church. A goal of $25,000 has been set by the church.
- In a proclamation released late last week, President Roosevelt designated the month of march, 1944, as “Red Cross Month.”
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 20, 1969
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- Tuesday, February 18, marked the opening of another political year. As of that date, candidates were permitted to circulate petitions and to file for the offices for which elections will be held.
- Streets, alleys and motor vehicle problems occupied council’s attention at its meeting on Tuesday night.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 24, 1994
Randy Bartley, Editor
- A last ditch effort to delay the proposed Brookville primary school failed Monday night. Board members voted 6-2 to approve the revised plans.
- Students in the Brookville Area School District will have their vacation shortened – but not by as much as some may have feared. The last day for teachers and students to attend classes will be June 10.
- Jefferson County Commissioner Lugene Inzana is optimistic about the proposed tax reform package in the state legislature.
