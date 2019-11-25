Jeffersonian Democrat
November 26, 1919
John McMurray, Editor
- Two little sons of Roy Shaffer, living on Pickering street, are seriously ill with diphtheria.
- Fire was started under the tank at the glass plant Monday afternoon. Blowing will commence about December 8th.
- So far there have been only five cases of typhoid fever reported in Brookville.
- The community benefit club has elected John J. McMurray captain and Joseph S. McCracken manager to lead them in basketball games this winter.
November 22. 1944
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- A number of Nazi war prisoners, estimated at two hundred, were brought to the old CCC camp at Duhring over the weekend.
- While the official tabulation of Military Ballots returned to Jefferson County showed a far greater trnd toward the re-election of President Roosevelt than did the civilian vote, final official figures for the county remain predominantly Republican.
- Four Brookville men, taking flying instruction at the Brookville airport, under the direction of C. E. Krach, of DuBois, last week made their solo flights. They are Merle B. Haskell, Ira R. Park, Howard C. Johnson and John B. Plyler.
November 27, 1969
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- James L. Hysong, superintendent of the Brookville schools and chairman of the Jefferson County –DuBois Technical School Professional Advisory Committee, will replace H. Clair Henry as the superintendent of Vo-Tech,
- Dave Leach, former Brookville athlete, has proven his ability in the Clearfield County area. Dave, a senior at Curwensville Area High School, was voted to the Class A, All-District football team.
- For the children under the care of the Child Welfare Agency, dolls have become a most wanted gift and the one most difficult to obtain. An attempt to provide fifty dolls within the next two weeks has become a Christmas project of the Senior Girl Scout Troop.
November 24, 1994
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Brookville teachers have been working without a contract for nearly five months and their frustrations with the negotiations. About 60 teachers attended the school board meeting Monday night, with many of them calling for a “fair and equitable contract” soon.
- Brookville businesses are getting into the school spirit as they plan a Main Street cheering section to see the Raiders off on Saturday. The Raiders will be traveling to Punxsutawney to play Forest Hills High School in the state play-offs.
- The Brookville Area School Board was rocked by a bolt out of the blue Monday night. Board member Bill Hale entered a motion to reduce the size of the new school by eight classrooms.