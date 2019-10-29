Jeffersonian Democrat
October 30, 1919
John McMurray, Editor
- A gas lamp has been placed by the borough at the head of Valley street. It was needed.
- The Sugar Hill creamery has closed for this season, after a successful run through the summer and fall.
- Jesse Alcorn and wife have some very fine chrysanthemums on exhibition in front of their dwelling on Pickering street.
- Brookville will join in a common celebration of Armistice Day next Tuesday with a general public meeting at the Methodist Episcopal Church.
- A poverty party was given by B. F. Van Hosen, of the Vacuum Oil Company, and Mrs. Van Hosen, on October 18 in celebration of their tenth wedding anniversary.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 9. 1944
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- The election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt to a fourth term as President of the United States in Tuesday’s national election, was conceded early yesterday by his Republican opponent, Thomas E. Dewey, governor of the state of New York.
- Application was made Monday by the National Fuel Gas Company to the Security and Exchange Commission for permission to purchase the Jefferson County Gas Company.
- Approximately 2,250 bushels of milkweed pods have been collected to fill the Jefferson county quota, according to an official report from the County Superintendent’s office this week.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 6, 1969
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- Tuesday’s election had few surprises in the races for county offices. The voters voted pretty nearly along party lines, and in all but one race the Republican candidate was the winner.
- Memorial services honoring the dead of all wars will be held at the traditional Veterans’ Day service on Tuesday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Courthouse lawn.
- Robert F. Means, Program Secretary of the Brookville YMCA, reminds interested persons that all entries for teams in the Men’s Basketball League are due November 30.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 3, 1994
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Jefferson County voters appear to have re-gained their taste for politics. According to the Jefferson County Voter Registration Office, 21,177 county residents have registered to vote in the Nov. 8 general election.
- Jefferson County employees will be receiving up to a four percent pay increase next year following action by the Jefferson County Salary Board.
- The Brookville Council appeared to be assuming the role of the Grinch Tuesday night, but like the Dr. Seuss character, had a change of heart at the last minute.