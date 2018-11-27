Jeffersonian Democrat
November 28, 1918
John McMurray, Editor
- A joint resolution declaring November 11th a national holiday to be designated as ‘Victory Day’ has been introduced in Congress.
- The public schools opened at Punxsutawney on Monday of this week, after being closed six weeks on account of the influenza.
- Lt. Reed R. Brown, aviator, is spending a ten-day furlough at home with his parents, Dr. and Mrs. J. K. Brown.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 2, 1943
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- The County Commissioners of Jefferson County will offer 1,257 pieces of seated lands belonging to the county for sale at auction in the large court room in the courthouse house on Monday morning, December 6.
- Tomorrow evening, December 3, the Presbyterian Church will be host to one of the most distinguished musicians in America when Elwood Kraft, of Minneapolis, Minn., appears in a concert sponsored by the Couples’ Club.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 28, 1968
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- Penelec workers started putting up the new aluminum polls along Main Street this morning for the Lucalux lights which were approved earlier this year by Borough Council. There will be 34 of the new type of lamps.
- Chosen to appear in the opening number on the telecast of the Miss Teenage America finals Saturday, Shirley Tile, Miss Teenage Brookville, remains one of twenty not yet eliminated.
- An ordinance passed by Brookville Borough Council on November 4, 1948, will be enforced as of December 1, 1968, when a 10:00 p.m. curfew will be in effect for all youth up to the age of 17 years.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 2, 1993
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Planning for the Brookville Victorian Christmas celebration, which will be held this weekend in Brookville, has been finalized, said chairman David Taylor.
- The Jefferson County Commissioners gave taxpayers an early Christmas present this week by proposing a 1994 budget with no tax increase.
- Brookville businessman Albert “Cuffy” DeMotte has added another milestone to his life. Last week he was awarded a pin for 75 years as a member of the American Legion.
