Jeffersonian Democrat
July 29, 1920
John McMurray, Editor
- The Park restaurant has announced another advance in the price to 65 cents per meal.
- Arrangements have been completed to dedicate Memorial Plot, at Main and Pickering streets, next Sunday afternoon.
- A woman reported the other day that when she undertook to clean house she found that her husband was the proud owner and possessor of 22 coats.
- Police authorities report that crimes by women are on the increase. Formerly some women were used as accomplices for “crooks.” But now many women are becoming proficient and plan daring break-ins and hold-ups themselves.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 26, 1945
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- After treating 7,786 battle wounded soldiers, the 135th General Hospital at Leominster, England, has completed its mission in the United Kingdom.
- Pfc. Casper Y. Bullers, of Brookville, R. D. 1, and Pfc. Harry E. Brosius, of Summerville, R. D. 1, are among the Pennsylvania soldiers who arrived at the Reception Station at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation for redeployment.
- Pennsylvania’s 1945 county and community fair season gets underway next week when the Clearfield County Fair opens.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 30, 1970
James W. MacMurray, editor
- School personnel were given a tour and an explanation of the swimming pool and related facilities at the new elementary building of the Brookville Area Schools earlier this week.
- William J. Burns, long a leader in Project Brookville, has accepted the chairmanship of this year’s United Fund Drive.
- The 3 E Program, in operation at the local high school, is in its final week with 90 students participating in a wide variety of activities.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 3, 1995
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Brookville Borough Councilman James Sarvey wants to see Brookville grow – by annexing one or more of its neighbors.
- A negotiating session held July 25 in the Brookville Area School District failed to reach an agreement.
- It’s hot. Again. And local residents are preparing in whatever way they can for the next pass of the heat wave.
- An appeal against the Leatherwood landfill may be pulled if enough popular support has not been realized.