Jeffersonian Democrat
March 11, 1920
John McMurray, Editor
- The State Forestry Commission has arranged to survey 2,500 acres of land in Jefferson County, adjacent to the 3,000 acres already owned by the state with the expectation of purchasing it for forest reserve.
- Pomona Grange held its meeting in Brookville Wednesday of this week, and was well attended.
- Homer B. Means has purchased the building on Main street which he now occupies with his grocery business, from William Shields.
- Monday evening of this week a farewell banquet was given to C. F. Kimmell, local manager of the Manufacturers Gas Company by the employees of the company on his retiring from the management of that company to assume charge of the Mexico Wyoming Petroleum Company at Thermopolic, Wyo.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 15, 1945
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Contemplated state highway improvement projects in and adjacent to Brookville borough will cost over one million dollars, it was learned early this week.
- Brookville Methodist Church will hold its annual spring music festival Tuesday, March 20 with Miss Jean Browning, concert and opera singer, of New York City, and Stephen Carrier, guest soloists.
- William J. Fleming, pharmacist’s Mate First Class, was slightly wounded in the battle for Iwo Jima, according to a letter received by his parents on Saturday, March 10.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 12, 1970
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Additional offices are now available to county officials following the execution of an agreement by the county commissioners for the leasing of the old post office on Barnett Street.
- More people turned out for the Monday night meeting of the Brookville Area School Board than turn out for some of the concerts that are presented there. They were there to demonstrate their support of the resolution presented in support of retaining James L. Hysong as the chief school administrator.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 16, 1995
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Monday evening the Brookville Area School Board unanimously rejected David Petersen’s fact-finding report. Petersen offered six suggestions to resolve the impasse between the Brookville Area Education Association and the Brookville Area School District.
- Congressman Bill Clinger has introduced legislation that would allow state governors to control the flow of out-of-state municipal waste.
The shadow of an unresolved teacher’s contract fell across new programs, equipment purchases and extracurricular activities Monday night.