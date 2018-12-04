BROOKVILLE — Re-elected to lead the Brookville Area School Board during 2019 were Don Gill, president, and Fred Park, vice-president. The board held its annual reorganization meeting Monday night.
Meetings will continue to be held as a work session on the second Monday of each month and the voting meeting on the third Monday. There is no work session scheduled for July 2019, and the December meetings will be combined with the reorganization meeting on Tuesday, December 3. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
Special meetings and executive sessions may be called at the discretion of the president.
Several appointments were also approved during the meeting. Reappointed for one-year terms were Frank Bartley, PSBA Liaison, and John Pozza, Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation. Fred Park was reappointed to serve a three-year term on the Jeff Tech board.
After a lengthy discussion, the board voted to set up buildings and grounds, finance and transportation committees for the coming year. Members who are interested in serving on the committees were asked to contact the president.
After discussion with solicitor Chris Sennett, the board did not set up a security committee. Instead security discussions will be held during executive and administrative sessions.
