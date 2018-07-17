DAYTON – The Dayton Fair, which runs Aug. 13-18, recently announced that it will once again sponsor four baking contests.
The contests include: angel food cake, apple pie, chocolate cake, and the junior baking contest (cookies, brownies and bars).
The junior baking contest is for amateur bakers ages 8 to 18. All contestants must be residents of Pennsylvania. It is sponsored by PA Preferred and at least two of the ingredients used in the receipe must be PA Preferred. A copy of the recipe must be submitted with the entry on an 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper. Winners will receive prize money and a blue ribbon, as well as the opportunity to compete in January 2019 at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show in Harrisburg.
The Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Association of County Fairs and must feature cocoa or chocolate as a main ingredient. The cake must also be frosted with “scratch” frosting.
The Angel Food Cake Contest is sponsored by Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the PSACF and is open to any Pennsylvania resident.
The Apple Pie Contest does not have to be strictly apples, as long as there are 60 percent apples in the filling.
Entries for all contests will be received on Friday, Aug.10 and judged on Saturday, Aug. 11.
For the complete rules and more, view the fair’s premium book online at www.daytonfair.org or email daytonfairpa@windstream.net.
