DAYTON – The 140th Great Dayton Fair, along with the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, will sponsor four baking contests at the upcoming fair.
The contests include the Incredible Angel Food Cake, the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie, the Homemade Chocolate Cake and the Preferred Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bar contests.
All four contests will be judged on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Entries must arrive at the fair’s main exhibit building on Friday, Aug. 13, between noon and 6 p.m.
All rules and regulations regarding the contests can be found on the fair’s website at www.daytonfair.org, or the PSACF website.
Winners of the contests are eligible to submit their entries at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January 2022.
Recipes for each submission must be included with the baked item. Recipes should be on an 8.5 by 11 inch paper, with the entrant’s name, address and phone number on the back of the paper.