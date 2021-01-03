The fate of which party holds power in the U.S. Senate for the next two years is in the hands of Georgia voters.
Heading into the next session of Congress, Republicans hold a 50-48 advantage over Democrats with Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff elections looming in Georgia.
Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, and Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock. The runoff elections materialized after no candidate in either race garnered a majority of the vote in November’s general election.
If Republicans win one or both of the elections, the GOP will retain control in the U.S. Senate. If Democrats win both elections, the chamber will be split, 50-50, with Democrat and reported Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tiebreaker vote.
Perdue, who won 49.73% of the vote to Ossoff’s 47.95% in the general election, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014. Before winning public office, Perdue was in business, and his previous jobs included serving as CEO at Reebok, Dollar General and Pillowtex.
Ossoff, an investigative journalist and media executive, ran for Congress in 2017 in the special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.
Loeffler and Warnock emerged from a pack of 21 candidates in the general election, where Warnock won 32.9% of the vote compared with Loeffler’s 25.91%.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler, a businesswoman and co-owner of Atlanta’s WNBA franchise, in December 2019 to fill the seat vacated by former Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired.
Perdue and Loeffler have framed the runoff elections as saving America versus radical socialism.
Perdue has said an Ossoff victory would lead to illegal immigrants voting, police being defunded, higher taxes, private health insurance being taken away, small businesses going out of business and the U.S. Supreme Court being packed.
Republicans need to win the two Senate seats “to protect everything that Donald Trump accomplished in these first four years,” Perdue said.