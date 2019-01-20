BROOKVILLE — Do you have trouble standing on one leg when you try to get dressed in the morning? Do you find that grocery bag filled with canned goods is harder to carry? Well, you are not alone. As we age, balance and strength can become an issue.
“As we get older we lose certain hormones. Women are different than men. Women start earlier than men and you lose muscle mass,” Steve Himes, of McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, said.
He gave the analogy of the older football players not being able to keep up with those players who are just beginning their careers. “There comes a time when you start to lose muscle mass no matter what you do,” he noted.
“The good thing is throughout your life you can always gain muscle mass. Most people as they get older get more sedentary, whether it’s through work when you’re moving up through work you tend have more stress and less actual (physical) work. You go into retirement and unless you stay active you just lose more than your body typically would.”
Strength, Himes said, is one of multiple factors that can affect balance. The less strong you are – there’s things inside your muscle that relay signals to your brain that tell you where you’re at in space. It’s why you can close your eyes and touch your nose without smacking yourself in the face. As you get older your muscles will typically either get shorter or they’ll lengthen. You see people who are hunched over –the front (muscles) will tighten and the back will get longer so they’re not the same size they used to be.”
Also the older one gets there are other factors such as being predisposed to injury or arthritis. If you have osteoarthritis in the joints that sends signals up and that interferes with it (balance) too.
Eyesight plays a huge role in balance Himes says. Someone can be wobbly but when they close their eyes it is worst. Matching it to everyday activities, he noted that when you’re in the shower you typically close your eyes when you’re shampooing your hair. He said if one is wobbly they might want to have a shower stool to keep from falling when they close their eyes.
The inner ear plays a role of telling one where they are in space. There is sandy material that moves across the hairs in the ear canal and that sends a signal that lets you know where you are. As you get older you have less elasticity and less water in your body and that (material) loses its ability to reposition and sometimes they get stuck. So even though you’re not moving your head, your body thinks you are and that’s when the room starts to spin.
As we get older all of those – strength, eyesight and the inner ear movement – get worse.
But Himes says there is good news. “You can change all that. You can work on all that. Even people with dementia.”
Most people, he says, thinks memory loss when they hear the word dementia but it is more than just that. It is a disease of the brain and the brain controls the body. “So as that (the brain) is shrinking, you’re losing everything … your ability to control your muscles.”
Some shrinking of the brain though is also a part of the aging process but not as much as someone with a disease process, he noted.
Himes said a big part of the outpatients that they see at McKinley Health Center are related to pain or balance. They may have trouble walking because they’ve had a couple falls and people always wait until there’s a problem before seeking help.
“We see a lot of people with gait problems and the first thing I do is put them through a balance test. Most of the time people just don’t realize how poor their balance is. So what we do, we start on a strengthening program and then we challenge their balance.”
One way to challenge balance is to stand on one foot. Himes said people should be able to stand on one foot. “When you walk you’re on one foot,” he said, “not standing on two. It’s amazing how hard people have it, especially if you see somebody with a walker. That’s the main reason they have that. It isn’t that they are just a little off, they almost can’t stand on one foot.”
Himes noted that at McKinley Medical Center they do both a static test and a dynamic test for balance. The static test checks a person’s balance when they are just standing, like when they are standing doing your hair or o cook or do some housecleaning duties. A dynamic test, Himes said, “Is if you went outside to walk and you didn’t take the sidewalk but walked through your yard. That is the hardest when you hit that spot in the yard that is just a little bit off (uneven). How does your body react to that?”
Himes says besides the tests, he’ll have people do strengthening (exercises) and “practice different exercises and standing that they wouldn’t be safe to do at home. We give them things that they can do at home to work on it. Anything above what you typically do will make you better. If you typically do x plus 10, you’re going to do better.”
He said even people suffering from dementia could be worked with to get stronger. It’s universal as long as they have the capability of performing what we ask them to do even if they’ve forgotten how to do something. You can get stronger. Everybody can improve.”
So when to start
working on balance?
“The earlier start, the better,” Himes said about when someone should look at improving their balance. Even if you’re a senior citizen and have noticed that standing on one foot to get dressed has become more difficult, that is a good time to start working on your balance and going for physical therapy. “You wouldn’t have to do therapy for a long time. It would be a short-term therapy to start and then get on a program for a senior that they’d have to do on their own. The key is to do it on your own.”
Himes says people will notice results within two weeks of being on an balance exercise program but that it takes six to eight weeks for changes to actually take place to change the muscle or pathways. But even after eight weeks the person would need to continue on with the program to keep improving. Once they stop, age continues to work, decreasing balance, strength, etc.
Falls and velocity
The importance of balance can be found in a statistic that Himes shared, “One in three people over the age of 65, not in nursing homes, will fall at least once a year.”
Injuries from falls are higher as we age, as well. “One of the reasons you see a lot of hip fractures is because our walking velocity (speed) is slower so there’s more lateral movement. So when you fall you don’t necessarily trip and fall forward, you trip and fall to the side. So you fall right on your hip and break it.” While speed can affect falling to the side, it can also affect crossing a street. Himes noted that a person has to walk at a certain speed to cross a street safely.
If one walks and tends to veer to one side or the other, that is more of your body not knowing where it is in space, than it is speed. “It’s almost like being drunk. You think you’re going that way, but you’re not. That’s very subtle at first.”
The bottom line, however, is talk to your doctor if you’re noticing problems with balance. Quoting from an article noting recommendations from the University of Berkley, Himes said, “If you’re over 60 you should ask your doctor to check your sense of balance.”
There’s a lot of help out there, Himes said, noting Home Solutions will come to a person’s house and set up a program at home. Sometimes, he said, they see a patient who is rehabbing from being in the hospital and a family member will note that the person is doing better than before they went into the hospital. Himes says that’s because they get them on a program, but too often when people leave to go home they stop doing the program exercises and fall back into previous habits. “People are just routine driven. Home Health helps to get a person into a routine at home.”
So what can a person do at home to maintain strength and improve balance at any age? They can start walking. One of the best exercises for balance and strength is walking, Himes said. “Every time you take a step, you’re pushing your body weight,” Himes said.
