Barbara Ann Willison Lovell, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She had resided there since July and previously lived at Edgewood Personal Care Home for nine months.
Born November 26, 1932, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late WM. Kenneth and Naomi (Williams) Willison.
She was formerly married to Eugene Henry, Robert Wiant and Richard Lovell.
Mrs. Lovell was a graduate of the New Bethlehem High School Class of 1950 and currently was the longest serving member of the First United Methodist Church located in her hometown.
In her early years, Barbara owned and operated a beauty salon on Wood Street and later worked as a secretary for Willison's Garage and the New Bethlehem Borough. Her last employment was as an aide at the Anderson House in New Bethlehem and then at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
She was a caregiver to her maternal grandmother, Nellie Williams, and her parents in their later years.
Barbara was a wonderful cookie baker and candy maker, relished a good novel, took great pleasure in a bowl of ice cream, and enjoyed the company of her high school classmates and neighbors, past and present.
Survivors include a son, Marty Henry (Roxann) of New Bethlehem; a grandson, Marty Henry (Jennifer) of North Wales; and a granddaughter, Ashley Henry Shook (Jeffrey) of Pittsburgh.
She adored her four small great-grandchildren, Hannah and Naomi Henry of North Wales and Veda and Cyrus Shook of Pittsburgh.
Mrs. Lovell is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jane Willison of York; a nephew, Brian Willison of Todos Santos, Mexico; a step-nephew, Doug Tyger; and two step-nieces, Susan Cathcart and Julie Tyger.
Coming from a small family, she was especially fond of her cousins, Susie Freedline, Melissa Kimmell and Maggie Gronsky. Other surviving cousins include Bobby Hall and Shirley Barger.
She was preceded in death by her father in 1992 and her mother in 2003; her brother, William Willison, passed in 2006.
At her request, Mrs. Lovell was cremated.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the funeral home.
Interment will be in New Bethlehem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242; or the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
