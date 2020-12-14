Barbara Carlson, 79, of New Bethlehem, died late Sunday evening, December 13, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Born December 3, 1941 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Howard “Porky” and Alberta ”Tootsie” Williams Ray.
She attended Redbank High School and devoted her life to her home and family.
She was married to Leon “Swede” Carlson. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Carlson was very active with Clarion County Special Olympics.
Her friends, family and grandchildren meant everything to her. She cared deeply for those she loved. Her door was always open and was always there to listen and offer encouragement. She loved to write and receive letters. Her grandchildren characterized her as “Not your typical Grandmother.”
Survivors include three sons, Jeffrey (Shari) Carlson, Michael Carlson and Cody Carlson; two brothers, Jim (Carol) Ray and Charlie Ray; five grandchildren, Garett (Mackenzie Smith) Carlson, Tara Carlson, Zane (Katrina) Carlson, Cassie Carlson and Ryan Carlson; and four great-grandchildren.
All services for Mrs. Carlson will be private.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Clarion County Special Olympics.
