Barbara Sue Mohney, 79, of Hawthorn, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville surrounded by her family.
Born January 4, 1941 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Velma (Fowler) Switzer.
She married Donald V. Mohney on June 27, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 7, 1996.
Mrs. Mohney was a teacher at Head Start in Brookville.
She enjoyed going camping, auctions, flea markets, going to the beach and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Mitzie Tosh and her husband, Steven, of Brookville; two sons, Michael S. Mohney of Hawthorn and Donald V. Mohney II of Fairmount City; two grandsons, Ryan Deibler and his wife, Lindsay, of Shippenville and Braden Mohney; and five sisters, Bonnie Pensenstadler, Gloria Kriebel, Patty Elder, Janet Greenawalt and Jane Fraley.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Debbie Gilson officiating.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County.
