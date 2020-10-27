Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as a U.S. Supreme Court justice at a White House ceremony Monday night after the Senate voted to confirm her nomination.
Justice Clarence Thomas, currently the court’s longest serving justice, administered the oath of office during the ceremony on South Lawn after President Donald Trump gave remarks.
“Tonight Justice Barrett becomes not only the fifth woman to serve on our nation’s highest court, but the very first mother of school-aged children to become a Supreme Court justice,” Trump said.
“The American people put their trust in you and their faith in you as you take up the task of defending our laws, our constitution, and this country that we all love,” he added.
After taking the oath, Barrett said that she pledges to “discharge my duties to the very best of my ability.”
“The oath that I have solemnly taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor, and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my own preferences,” Barrett added.
Barrett was set to privately take the judicial oath on Tuesday before Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court said in a statement.
Barrett fills the vacancy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.
The Senate approved Barrett in a 52-48 vote Monday evening after a full day of final arguments in the upper chamber.
Barrett, who was a Notre Dame University law professor before becoming a judge for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, gives Republicans a 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court. She also is the third judge selected to the court by President Trump, who also chose Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.