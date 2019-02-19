BROOKVILLE — Veteran school board member Frank Bartley of Brookville has been named to the Honor Roll of School Board Service of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
Monday night Jim Summerville, PSBA member services representative, presented the award during the monthly school board meeting.
“We do a lot of different things at PSBA,” Summerville said. “One of the things is to recognize school board directors. There are times when it [being a school board director] can be very challenging and there are times it is very rewarding.
“We have an honor roll program, and when board members hit a certain milestone in years of service to their board, we give them a certificate,” he said.
Summerville said “the legacy of school board service is firmly embedded in the history of our nation and its commitment to public education.” The PSBA, founded in 1895, was the first school boards association established in the United States
He said “the consummate board member is described as an ethical, principled individual with a deep desire to serve. School directors are unpaid volunteers who work tirelessly, giving of their free time, away from their families to contribute to the schools and communities they serve.” He said 54 percent of school directors devote 16 hours or more a month to school board business.
In presenting the certificate he said, “Mr. Bartley is one of those board members who has hit a milestone of service. This certificate is presented in recognition of his school board service and longtime contribution of energy, talent and values to public education in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
Bartley has served a total of 14 years on Brookville’s school board.
