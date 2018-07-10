BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board met in special session Tuesday night to hire a bus contractor for the coming year.
The new contractor will replace the service offered by Denny Lindermuth, who announced his retirement earlier this year. The board accepted his resignation with regret, and thanked him for his years of caring for the district’s students.
Lindermuth had operated 14 buses.
The board voted to award the new contract to Haines Transportation of Corsica. They will provide 11 buses for the district.
The remaining three buses will be added to those already operated by contractor Jane Yale of Hazen.
The school board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, July 16 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
