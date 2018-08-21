Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.