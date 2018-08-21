BREAKFAST
Tuesday, August 28 – Funnel cake or Pick One or Pick Two selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Wednesday, August 29 – Breakfast pizza or Pick One or Pick Two selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Thursday, August 30 – Bacon, egg and cheese biscuit or Pick One or Pick Two selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
Friday, August 31 –Freshly baked sugar or honey glazed donut or Pick One or Pick Two selection, chilled fruit, fruit juice and milk.
ELEMENTARY LUNCH
Tuesday, August 28 – Hot dog on bun or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; french fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, August 29 – Mozzarella cheese sticks with marinara sauce or pizza cheese crunchers with marinara sauce, garden salad, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, August 30 – Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
Friday, August 31 – Big Daddy pizza, with or without pepperoni, or cheese breadsticks with marinara sauce; garden salad, chilled strawberry cup and milk.
HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
Tuesday, August 28 – Cheese dog on bun or hamburger on bun, with or without cheese; french fries, chilled fruit and milk.
Wednesday, August 29 – Mozzarella cheese sticks with marinara sauce or pizza cheese crunchers with marinara sauce, garden salad bar, chilled fruit and milk.
Thursday, August 30 – Walking tacos, salsa ‘n’ black beans, lettuce and tomatoes, corn, apple slices with caramel dip and milk.
Friday, August 31 – Deluxe chicken sandwich or spicy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomatoes, curly fries, chilled fruit and milk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.