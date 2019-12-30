DuBOIS — The City of DuBois, in partnership with Magnus Marketing, announced that the former Baseball Bank will re-open later this week under the new name On Deck Sports.
Starting this Thursday, the indoor facility located at 305 Aspen Way in DuBois will be available for baseball and softball players to use cages for hitting and throwing.
The initial hours of operation for On Deck Sports, along with membership pricing and day passes, will be made available on the Facebook page periodically for the next few weeks to gauge the appropriate demand when players want and need to use it for practice.
Other plans are in the works to add options and equipment for other sports, which will be announced in the near future.
A website and phone number will be released soon, but all inquiries can be sent to the On Deck DuBois Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OnDeckDuBois.