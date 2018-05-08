JOHNSONBURG 5,
BROCKWAY 4
Score by Innings
Brockway;300;000,1;—;4
J'burg;111;001;1;—;5
Brockway—4
Cam Baka ss 4100, Zane Puhala lf 4110, Tino Inzana 3b 4010, Matthew Clark 1b 2110, Angelo Inzana cf 4112, Bryce Grecco dh 2000, Zach Foradori rf 1000, Dominic Inzana c 3010, Tyler Serafini p 2010, Ben Glasl 2b 1000. Totals: 27-4-6-2.
Johnsonburg—5
Kacey Raubenstrauch cf 4210, Austin Greene 2b-p 3110, Neil MacDonald c 3010, Johnny Mitchell ss 2100, Ben Freeburg dh-rf 3000, Gavin Elmquist p 0000, Zack Zameroski 3b 3121, Paul Gresco 1b 3000, Daunte Allegretto lf-2b 2001, C. Zilcofski rf-lf 3000. Totals: 26-5-5-2.
Errors: Brockway 4, J'burg 3. LOB: Brockway 7, J'burg 4. DP: Brockway 1, J;burg 0. 2B: A. Inzana; Zameroski. SF: Allegretto. SAC: Glasl. SB: Baka; Mitchell 2, MacDonald, Greene, Raubenstrauch 2.
Pitching
Brockway: Tyler Serafini-6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
J'burg: Gavin Elmquist-6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Austin Greene-1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Greene. Losing pitcher: Serafini.
