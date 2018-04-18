ST. MARYS 11,
DuBOIS 4
Score By Innings
St. Marys;021;160;1;—;11
DuBois;001;000;3;—;4
St. Marys - 11
Brandon Sicheri cf 4011, Nobou Elder ph 1000, Jared Groll ss-p-3b 4000, Nate Beimel p-1b 3111, Tim Beimel 3b-p 1200, Jesse McKee 1b 1111, Kael Azzato 2b 1000, Hayden Tettis 2b-c 3211, Jake Meeker c-ss 3332, Austin Sadowsky lf 4112, Brendon Rolley rf 2001, Adam Piccolo rf 1100. Totals: 28-11-8-9.
DuBois - 4
Garrett Starr 1b-p 3212, Peter Foradora lf-p-rf 3011, Dylan McCluskey p-3b 4000, Eric Schneider ss 4000, Jordan Frano c 2000, Justin Swauger 3b-p 2000, Jeremy Krise lf-p 2000, Heath Means rf-p 1000, Tyler Getch rf 1000, Gauge Gulvas dh 3100, Dane Bauman 2b 0000, Chase Husted cf 2110.
Errors: St. Marys 2, DuBois 2. LOB: St. Marys 6, DuBois 8. DP: DuBois 1. 2B: Starr. HR: N. Beimel. SAC: McKee. HBP: Husted (by Groll).
Pitching
St. Marys: N. Beimel-4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO; Groll-2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; T. Beimel-.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: McCluskey-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Starr-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Foradora-.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Means-1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Krise-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: N. Beimel. Losing pitcher: McCluskey.
