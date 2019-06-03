PIAA
FIRST ROUND
CLASS A
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
VINCENTIAN ACADEMY 3
Score By Innings
VA;000;300;0;—;3
ECC;030;000;1;—;4
* There was 1 out when the game-ending run scored
Vincentian Academy—3
James Lutz lf 4011, Sam Basso ss-p 4000, Jake Stotsky c 4000, Dan Morgano p-ss 4120, Eric Ford 3b 3100, Jared Katz cf 0100, Nate Stover 1b 1000, Matt Soller dh 2000, Luke Pasquinelli rf 0000, David Kelly 2b 2001. Totals: 24-3-3-2.
Elk County Catholic—4
Tylor Herzing 2b-3b 3000, Will Uberti cf 3000, Alec Wehler ss 3010, Hunter Cashmer rf 2000, Taylor Boland p 2110, Brady Schneider p 0000, Brennen Klawuhn 3000, Isaac Brock 3b-2b 3110, Alex Fedus 1b 1100, Dan Wimer ph 0000, Tommy Slay pr 0100, Ryan Fritz lf 3023. Totals: 23-4-5-2.
Errors: ECC 2, Academy 1. LOB: Vincentian 7, ECC 4. 2B: Fritz. SAC: Kelly, Katz.
Pitching
Vincentian: Morgano-6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; Basso-0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Boland-4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; Schneider-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Schneider. Losing pitcher: Basso.