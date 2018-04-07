CURWENSVILLE 3,
WEST BRANCH 0
Score by Innings
West Branch;000;000;0;—;0
Curwensville;200;010;x;—;3
West Branch—0
Hoover cf 2000, Morlock lf 3000, Gutierrez p-ss 2010, Cantolina ss-p 3000, Ransdorf 2b 0000, Buck 1b 0000, Thompson dh 3000, Dale c 2000, Guenot ph 1010, Emigh rf 1000, Herring ph 1000, Milliron 3b 3010, Kolesar 1b-2b 2010. Totals: 23-0-4-0.
Curwensville—3
VonGunden ss 2200, Evans 2b 3120, Francisco c 2000, Timko p-cf 3000, McCracken cf-p 2001, Brewer 1b 3001, Heitsenrether lf 2010, Farley 3b 1000, Hoover ph 1000, Bakaysa rf 3000. Totals: 22-3-3-2.
Errors—Ransdorf 2. LOB—West Branch 4, Curwensville 6. SAC—Milliron. SB—VonGunden, Francisco, Heitsenrether 2. HBP—Francisco (by Gutierrez). WP—Timko.
Pitching
West Branch: Gutierrez—4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO. Cantolina—2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Curwensville: Timko—5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO. McCracken—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Timko. Losing pitcher: Gutierrez
