BROOKVILLE 9,
DuBOIS 8, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Brookville;300;301;02;—;9
DuBois;300;400;01;—;8
Brookville—8
Brady Caylor p-ss 4221, Seth Dunkle ss-p 4430, Tanner LaBenne 1b 4011, Aaron Park 3b 4235, Dane Lyle c 5022, Trenton Gilhousen rf 5010, Tyler Park cf 3010, Chase Palmer 2b 4000, Adam Mackins lf 4110. Totals: 37-9-14-9.
DuBois—8
Peter Foradora lf-p-lf 4210, Garrett Starr p-1b 3000, Jeremy Krise lf 1001, Dylan McCluskey 3b-p 5342, Eric Schneider ss 5131, Jordan Frano c 4011, Jack Mohney 2b 2000, Dayne Bauman 2b 2000, Justin Swauger 1b-3b 4122, Heath Means rf 2000, Gauge Gulvas rf 1010, Chase Husted cf 3100. Totals: 36-8-12-7.
Errors: Brookville 3, DuBois 1. LOB: Brookville 9, DuBois 10. LOB: Brookville 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Dunkle 2, Lyle, T. Park, Mackins. 3B: Frano. HR: A. Park. SAC: Gulvas. SB: Dunkle; Foradora, Gulvas. PO: Gilhousen (by Frano); Schneider (by Caylor).
Pitching
Brookville: Brady Caylor-3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Seth Dunkle-4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Garrett Starr-3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Peter Foradora-3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Dylan McCluskey-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dunkle.Losing pitcher: McCluskey.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
CLARION 2
Score by Innings
DCC;000;220;1;—;5
Clarion;010;000;1;—;2
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Tyler McIntosh cf 4110, Brandon Walker c 2100, Thomas Grecco 3b 3110, Dom Torretti lf-p 2011, Garrett Prosper 1b 2000, Anthony Kness p-lf 3001, Noah Bloom ss 3000, Damon Foster 2100, Zach Edwards rf 1100, Zane Felix rf 1000. Totals: 23-5-3-2.
Clarion—2
Spencer Miller ss 4000, Cameron Craig 3b 3000, Sterling Conner cf 3011, Skylar Rhoades rf 4010, Cole Slaugenhaup dh 3110, Nate Datko lf 0000, Lake Staub 2000, Drew Wrhen ph 1110, Cutter Boggess p 2011, Calvin German p 0000, Nick Frederick p 1000, Skyler Pastor 1b 2000, Noah DiTullio 2b 2010. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
Errors: DCC 1, Clarion 3. LOB: DCC 6, Clarion 9. DP: DCC 1, Clarion 0. SB: McIntosh; Slaugenhaup. CS: Walker (by Staub). HBP: Edwards (by Boggess), Foster (by Boggess).
Pitching
DCC: Anthony Kness-6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Dom Torretti-1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Clarion: Cutter Boggess-4 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Calvin German-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 SO; Nick Frederick-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kness. Losing pitcher: Boggess.
