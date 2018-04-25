BALD EAGLE AREA 16,
DuBOIS 5, 5 innings
Score By Innings
Bald Eagle;016;45;—;16
DuBois;100;31;—; 5
Bald Eagle Area—16
Grant King 2b 5122, Trent Donley rf-p 3220, Matt Reese cf 3212, Hunter Brooks p-rf 2311, Kael Gardner 3b 3311, Dylan Bisel c 4110, Garrett Barnhart lf 2324, Jordan Jones 1b 4122, Jaden Jones ss 4034. Totals: 30-16-15-16.
DuBois—5
Peter Foradora lf 4022, Garrett Starr ss-2b 3000, Dylan McCluskey 3b 2120, Eric Schneider p-ss 3022, Jordan Frano c 3000, Justin Swauger 1b 2110, Jack Mohney 2b 0000, Gauge Gulvas rf 1200, Clay Hendricks ph 1000, Heath Means rf-p 0000, Jeremy Krise p 0100, Michael Scarnati cf 0000, Chase Husted cf-p 1000, Tyler Getch ph 1000. Totals: 21-5-7-4.
Errors: BEA 1, DuBois 2. LOB: BEA 6, DuBois 8. SAC: Mohney. 2B: Donley, Reese, King; Schneider. 3B: Barnhart. HBP: Donley (by Schneider), Barnhart (by Bauman), Reese (by Means); Gulvas (by Brooks).
Pitching
Bald Eagle: Brooks - 4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; Donley - .1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Schneider - 2.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Bauman - .2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Means - 0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Krise - 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Husted - 1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Brooks. Losing pitcher: Schneider.
ST. MARYS 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Score by Innings
St. Marys;000;041;0;—;5
Punxsy;000;002;1;—;3
St. Marys—5
Brandon Sicheri 3122, Jared Groll 4121, Nate Beimel 2010, Tim Beimel 2011, Jesse McKee 2001, Hayden Tettis 4000, Jake Meeker 3000, Austin Sadosky 1000, Matt Bellina 1100, Brendon Rolley 3220, Kael Azzato 0000. Totals: 25-5-8-5.
Punxsutawney—3
Tyler Richardson 4011, Brandon Matthews 4110, Isaac Stouffer 3010, Logan Johnston 3001, Derek Huey 2001, Daren Byers 3000, Adison Neal 2010, Andrew Britton 3000, Alec Greenblatt 2210, Aidan Johnson 0000. Totals: 26-3-5-3.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Punxsy 0. LOB: St. Marys 7, Punxsy 5. 2B: Sicheri; Richardson. 3B: Sicheri. SAC: T. Beimel.
Pitching
St. Marys: Jared Groll-7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Punxsy: Alec Greenblatt-4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 3 SO; Tyler Richardson-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Groll. Losing pitcher: Greenblatt.
