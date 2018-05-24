District 9
Class A
Semifinal
DuBois Central Catholic 11, Clarion-Limestone 1, 5 innings
Score by innings
Clarion-Limestone;010;00;—;1
DCC;021;26;—;11
* There were two outs in the 5th when the winning run scored
Clarion Limestone—1
Ian Hawthorn c 3010, Camden Hankey 2b 3010, Christian Smith 1b-p 3000, Curvin Goheen p-1b 0000, Drew Beichner 3b 2100, Hayden Callen ss 2000, David Wiles rf 2000, Cole Grinci lf 2000, Ayden Wiles cf 2000. Totals: 18-1-2-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—11
Tyler McIntosh cf 4233, Brandon Walker c 3111, Justin Mikinis 4233, Thomas Grecco 1b 4010, Dominic Toretti rf 2011, Garrett Prosper lf 3100, Noah Bloom p 3110, Anthony Kness 2b-p 3210, Damon Foster 3b 3232. Totals: 29-11-14-10.
Errors: CL 4, DCC 4. LOB: CL 7, DCC 5. 2B: McIntosh. SF: Toretti.
Pitching
CL: Curvin Goheen-4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Christian Smith-2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Noah Bloom-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Anthony Kness-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Bloom. Losing pitcher: Goheen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.