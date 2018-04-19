CURWENSVILLE 3,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Innings
C'ville;000;201;0;—;3
DCC;000;000;0;—;0
Curwensville—3
Josh Terry cf 4000, Ralph Evans 2b 3110, Avery Francisco c 3120, Bryce Timko p 3100, Noah VonGunden ss 2000, Jake McCracken lf 3012, Zac Brewer 1b 3010, Mason gasper pr 0000, Jeremiah Farley 3b 2000, Christian Bakaysa rf 2000, Brock Heitsenrether ph 1000. Totals: 26-3-5-2.
DuBois Central Catholic—0
Tyler McIntosh cf 3000, Brandon Walker rf 3000, Justin Miknis c 2020, Dom Torretti lf 2010, Garrett Prosper 1b 3010, Thomas Grecco p 3000, Peter Downer p 0000, Noah Bloom ss 3000, Anthony Kness lf 3000, Damon Foster 2b 3000. Totals: 25-0-4-0.
Errors: C'ville 1, DCC 2. LOB: C'ville 4, DCC 6. DP: C'ville 0, DCC 1. 2B: Miknis. PO: Foster (by Timko).
Pitching
C'ville: Bryce Timko-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO.
DCC: Thomas Grecco-6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO; Peter Downer-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winner pitcher: Timko. Losing pitcher: Grecco.
