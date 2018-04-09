DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17,
BROCKWAY 7, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway;122;02;—;7
DCC;520;(10)x;—;17
Brockway - 7
Cam Baka p-3b-ss 2101, Ben Glasl 2b-lf 1001, Dom Inzana ph 0001, Tyler Serafini ss-p 3012, Angelo Inzana cf 4020, Zach Foradori rf 4000, Bryce Grecco 1b 2100, Matthew Clark c 1200, Matt Holt dh 1211, Tino Inzana lf-p-lf 0000, Conner Ford 3b-p-3b 0000, Joel Gaston 2b 1000, Nick Porrin ph 0100. Totals; 19-7-4-6.
DuBois Central Catholic - 17
Justin Miknis c 3211, Brandon Walker rf 4231, Tyler McIntosh cf 3311, Dom Torretti lf-p 3433, Zach Spellen p-1b 0000, Garrett Prosper 1b-p 4243, Thomas Grecco 3b 4123, Noah Bloom ss 2100, Peter Downer ph 1000, Anthony Kness p-lf 2121, Ethan Kness ph 0000, Damon Foster 2b 2111, Zane Felix ph 1000. Totals: 29-17-17-14.
Errors: Brockway 3, DCC 1. LOB: Brockway 10, DCC 6. 2B: Holt; Torretti 2, Grecco. SB: Miknis, Walker, McIntosh. HBP: Clark (by Torretti); A. Kness (y Inzana).
Pitching
Brockway: Cam Baka-1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Tino Inzana-2 1/3 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Conner Ford-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Tyler Serafini-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Torretti. Losing pitcher: Baka.
