DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0, 3 Innings
Score by Innings
ECC;000;—;0
DCC;195;—;15
• There was two outs when the game-ending run scored
Elk County Catholic—0
Isaac Brock 3b-ss-p 2000, Alec Wehler ss-p-ss 2000, Dan Wimer dh-3b 1000, Brady Schneider p 0000, Alex Fedus 1b 2010, Hunter Cashmer rf 0000, Brennen Klawuhn rf 1000, Will Uberti cf 1000, Ryan Fritz lf 1000, Bryce O'Leary 2b 0000, Tylor Herzing c 1000. Totals: 11-0-1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Tyler McIntosh rf 0001, Loren Way ph 0001, Brandon Walker cf 1102, Kaleb Elias ph 0001, Justin Miknis c 2222, Dom Torretti p 2111, Garrett Prosper 1b 3321, Thomas Grecco 3b 3121, Noah Bloom ss 0200, Anthony Kness lf 1214, Damon Foster 2b 2110, Zane Felix ph 1011. Totals: 17-15-11-14.
Erros: ECC 1, DCC 2. LOB: ECC 4, DCC 6. DP: ECC 1, DCC 0. 2B: Fedus; Miknis 2, Foster. SF: Walker. SAC: O'Leary. SB: McIntosh 2. CS: Miknis (by Herzing). HBP: Wimer (by Torretti), Cashmer (by Torretti); McIntosh (by Schneider), Way (by Brock).
Pitching
ECC: Brady Schneider-1+ IP, 5 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 VV, 1 SO, 1 HB; Alec Wehler-1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; *Isaac Brock-0 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
* Brock pitched to two batter in the bottom of 3rd.
Winning pitcher: Torretti. Losing pitcher: Schneider.
