DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 0
Score by Innings
P-O;000;000;0;—;0
DCC;400;010;0;—;5
Philipsburg-Osceola—0
Ryan Kephart ss 4010, Josh Earnest 2b 2000, Keegan Soltis p-3b 3000, Trey Shaw c 3000, Brandon Kephart lf 2010, Micah Martin cf 2000, Gage Coudriet 1b 2000, Isaiah Dixon ph 1010, Bubba Slogosky pr 0000, Landon McDonald 3b 2010, Ryan Whitehead p 1000, Hunter Ammerman rf 1000, Riley Phillips ph 1000. Totals: 24-0-4-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Justin Miknis c-ss-p 2100, Brandon Walker rf-c 2220, Tyler McIntosh 3123, Dom Torretti lf 3111, Garrett Prosper 1b 3010, Thomas Grecco p-3b 2021, Noah Bloom ss-3b-ss 3000, Anthony Kness 3b-rf 2000, Damon Foster 2b 2000. Totals: 22-5-8-5.
Errors: P-O 1, DCC 0. LOB: P-O 7, DCC 2. DP: P-O 3, DCC 0. 2B: McIntosh. SB: Miknis, Walker 2. PO: Ammerman (by Miknis). HBP: B. Kephart (by Grecco), Martin (by Grecco).
Pitching
P-O: Keegan Soltis-4 Ip, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Ryan Whitehead-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Thomas Grecco-6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 SO, 2 HB; Justin Miknis-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Grecco. Losing pitcher: Soltis.
