PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
DuBOIS 4
Score by Innings
Punxsy;003;013;0;—;7
DuBois;200;101;0;—;4
Punxsutawney - 7
Tyler Richardson cf-p-ss 4125, Branbdon Matthews ss-p 4022m Isaac Stouffer 3b-p-rf 3010, Logan Johnston p-3b 3000, Daren Byers rf-cf 4000, Derek Huey 1b 1100, Adison Neal c 3110, Andrew Britton dh 3110, Shelton Young lf 0000, Alec Greenblatt 2b 0300. Totals: 25-7-7-7.
DuBois - 4
Garrett Starr p-ss 3010, Dayne Bauman p 1000, Eric Schneider ss-p-3b 1100, Dylan McCluskey 3b-p 2110, Jordan Frano c 4001, Justin Swauger 1b 1200, Chase Husted cf 4010, Heath Means rf 2011, Jack MOhney 2b 2001, Jeremy Krise lf 2000, Gauge Gulvas ph 1000. Totals: 23-4-4-3.
Errors: Punxsy 3, DuBois 1. LOB: Punxsy 4, DuBois 8. DP: Punxsy 1, DuBois 1. 2B: Richardson 2, Matthews; Starr. SF: Mohney. SB: Matthews, Greenblatt; McCluskey, Swauger. CS: Matthews (by Frano), Stouffer (by Frano), Byers (by Frano).
Pitching
Punxsy: Logan Johnston-3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Isaac Stouffer-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Tyler Richardson-1+ IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Brandon Matthews-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Garrett Starr-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Dayne Bauman-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Eric Schneider-2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Dylan McCluskey-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stouffer. Losing pitcher: Bauman. Save: Matthews.
