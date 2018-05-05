ST. MARYS 2
COUDERSPORT 1, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Coudy;100;000;00—1;1;0
St. Marys;001;000;01—2;7;0
Coudersport—1
Josh Stevens 2000, Owen Chambers 3110, Kolby Navwhy 4000, Eli Ayers 3000, Kullen Crosby 2000, Blake Burgett 1001, Elliott Hite 3000, Jacob Pitcher 3000, Hunter Redmond 3000, Andrew Brown 0000. Totals: 24-1-1-1.
St. Marys—2
Brandon Sicheri 4120, Jared Groll 4021, Nate Beimel 2000, Ryan Bressler 1000, Tim Beimel 3021, Shane Price 3000, Jesse McKee 3000, Matt Bellina 3000, Kael Azzato 1000, Hayden Tettis 2000, Jake Meeker 3110. Totals: 29-2-7-2.
LOB: Coudersport 6, St. Marys 4. DP: St. Marys 1. 2B: Groll. 3B—T. Beimel.
Pitching
Coudersport: Burgett- 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1ER, 7 SO, 1 BB; Hite-1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.
St. Marys: Bressler-2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB; T. Beimel- 6 IP< 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 12 SO, 2 BB.
Winning pitcher: T. Beimel. Losing pitcher: Hite.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
DuBOIS 1
Score By Innings
DuBois;010;000;0—1
DCC;140;023;x—10
DuBois—1
Peter Foradora lf 4000, Garrett Starr 1b-ss 4010, Dylan McCluskey p-3b 3010, Jordan Frano c 2000, Gauge Gulvas ph 1000, Eric Schneider ss-p 3000, Justin Swauger 3b-1b 3010, Dane Bauman p 0000, Jack Mohney 2b 3120, Heath Means rf 2000, Jeremy Krise ph 1000, Chase Husted cf 2000, Michael Scarnati cf 0000, Jacob Getch ph 0000. Totals: 28-1-5-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Tyler McIntosh cf 3011, Brandon Walker c 4220, Thomas Grecco p-3b 3022, Garrett Prosper 1b 4110, Anthony Kness 2b-p 4210, Noah Bloom ss 4224, Damon Foster 3b 4120, Zach Edwards rf 2000, Zane Felix cr-ph 1111, Caleb Elias cr 0100. Totals: 33-10-13-8.
Errors: DuBois 4, DCC 2. LOB: DuBois 7, DCC 7. 2B: Mohney; Bloom, Felix, Grecco, Walker. 3B: Kness, Bloom. SAC: McIntosh. HBP: Getch (by Grecco).
Pitching
DuBois: McCluskey - 3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Bauman - 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Schneider - 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Grecco - 6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO; Kness - .1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Grecco. Losing pitcher: McCluskey.
