BROCKWAY 7,
CURWENSVILLE 3
Score by Innings
C'ville;002;001;0;—;3
Brockway;011;005;x;—;7
Curwensville—3
Noah VonGunden p-ss 5000, Ralph Evans 2b 4000, Avery Francisco c-lf 2111, Bryce Timko lf-1b 4110, Jake McCracken cf-p 3000, Zach Brewer 1b 3000, Chase Graham c 0000, Cole Bressler ph 0000, Christian Bakaysa rf 4010, Brock Heitsenrether dh 3012, Jeremy Farley 3b 0000, Josh Terry ss-cf 3130. Totals: 31-3-7-3.
Brockway—7
Ben Glasl 2b-ss-2b 4000, Angelo Inzana cf 3000, Cam Baka ss 4110, Joel Gaston 2b 0000, Marcus Copelli p 0000, Matt Clark c 1101, Tino Inzana 3b 3110, Zane Puhala lf 3110, Zach Foradori rf 1101, BryceGrecco dh 3000, Matt Holt 1b-pr 0100, Tyler Serafini p-ss 0101. Totals; 22-7-3-3.
Errors: C'ville 6, Brockway 4. LOB: C'ville 13, Brockway 5. 2B: Timko. SF: Francisco; Clark. SAC: Foradori. SB: VonGunden, Terry. CS: A. Inzana (by Francisco). HBP: McCracken (by Serafini).
Pitching
C'ville: Noah VonGunden-5+ IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Jake McCracken-1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Brockway: Tyler Serafini-6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Marcus Copelli-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Serafini. Losing pitcher: Von Gunden.
